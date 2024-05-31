Monroe council OKs deal on strip mall that’s ‘gateway into the downtown’

Lester called the property important because it’s a “gateway into the downtown.”

The building is about 6,200 square feet, Lester said. Of that, Cassano’s is the only business in the property and occupies 2,200 square feet, he said.

In 2020, the police station was renovated in the former IGA grocery store.

City Council and the MACIC have considered the future of this property numerous times over the past five years, and staff believe there is a possibility of securing project funds if the building is under the control of the MACIC, Lester said

The lease is for 30 years, starting June 1, and MACIC will pay $1 a year, according to the agreement.

The MACIC has been the designated economic development agency of the city since 2009 and is able to lease/sublease property under their Articles of Incorporation and the Ohio Revised Code, according to the city.

Once the lease is transferred, the roof is repaired or replaced, and the city has vacated the building, the MACIC will pursue funding and subleases to improve the space for the “benefit of the community,” according to city documents.

In the event the project does not move forward as anticipated under this lease agreement, it can be terminated by either party.

According to the lease agreement, the tenant shall not use the premises for any use prohibited by laws and restrictions, and can’t use the premises for any of the following prohibited uses:

Business commonly referred to a “dollar stores” or “discount stores”

Sale, rental, display or operation of amusement, electronic video machines, slot machines; or other gambling equipment

Activities that are likely to cause site contamination

Medical marijuana dispensaries

Bail bonds or similar activities

Sale of firearms, ammunition, or explosives

Over-represented uses according to reliable third party data

Sale of cell phones, cell phone accessories, or cell phone service plans as the primary use of the premises

Sale of tobacco and tobacco related products as the primary use of the premises

Conduct of flea market or swap market type business or any other use by which tenant rents booths, tables or display areas for the use of vendors

Pet boarding or grooming

SOURCE: City of Monroe