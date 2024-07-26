Monroe considers best places for potential recreational marijuana stores

During Tuesday night’s meeting, Smith gave the seven council members two proposals: one that has the adult cannabis businesses located within a one-mile radius from the existing medical marijuana businesses and another within a 1/2-mile radius.

Smith told council he was looking for guidance so he could prepare legislation to be voted on at one of the August meetings.

Using the one-mile radius scenarios, and considering the code that restricts marijuana businesses within 500 feet from the parcel lines of schools, libraries, churches and parks, would create two potential locations, Smith said. He said space to the south near the police station on Main Street and to the north on Greentree Road would be available.

That formula “shrinks down” potential locations, Smith said.

The 1/2-mile radius option allows for potential adult cannabis businesses near the Premium Outlet Mall, according to Smith.

Vice Mayor Christine McElfresh said the 1/2-mile option “serves its purse and doesn’t totally shut the door” on adult cannabis businesses from opening.

Last month, during a special meeting, Dr. Kelly Clark, a Monroe City Council member, appeared to be the only one of the seven members interested in the city adding cannabis businesses when the state allows recreational marijuana sales.

The city earlier placed a moratorium on marijuana businesses opening in the city. The moratorium is set to expire on Oct. 8, according to city documents.

Several council members have said they believe Monroe, with an estimated population of 15,500, doesn’t need more than four cannabis businesses. Per capita, Monroe has more marijuana businesses than any Ohio city, they said.

Ohio became the 24th state to legalize recreational marijuana when voters on Nov. 7, 2023, supported Issue 2. The election issue enacted adult-use cannabis as an initiated statute in the state’s revised code, taking effect on Dec. 7. In addition to allowing the sale, it permits residents to grow up to six marijuana plants per person or 12 per household and the smoking of the product.