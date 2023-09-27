Monroe City Council appoints new member

The Monroe City Council on Wednesday appointed a new member to fill a recently vacated seat.

John P. Centers will take the spot formerly held by Marc Bellapianta, who submitted his resignation effective Sept. 1, according to city documents. His unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2025.

Bellapianta, 69, said he didn’t want to publicly talk about his health, but said the issues made it “too laborious” to handle his seat on the council.

To qualify to fill the vacancy, candidates must have been a resident and qualified elector of the city of Monroe for at least one year immediately prior to the appointment and continue to be a resident and qualified elector of city throughout the term of office.