Monroe church turns 200: History includes growth, nearly 60 lead ministers

MONROE — A Butler County church will celebrate its lengthy history with a special service Sunday.

Monroe United Methodist Church, 206 East Ave., is marking its 200th birthday with a 10 a.m. service, followed by a carry-in luncheon.

Sunday’s sermon, delivered by the Rev. Jeffrey Motter, is entitled: “Keep the Light Shining” in honor of the church’s motto: “Shining the Light on the Hill.”

The church was formed in 1823 with 35 people who had been worshipping together as Methodists, according to Roger Miller, church historian. He said the congregation continued to increase until 1860 when there were more than 100 members who made it necessary to construct a larger building.

As the new building was being constructed, the congregation attended services at the United Presbyterian Church. On Feb. 10, 1861, services resumed in the basement of the new building, a two-story brick building with a lofty steeple.

In 1958, due to continued growth of the congregation, an education building was built with the Consecration Service held Nov. 9, 1958 with the Rev. William Burley as pastor.

Part of the building and the steeple were destroyed when a tornado ripped through Monroe in May 1969, Miller said. Nearby churches welcomed Monroe United Methodist members until services moved into the education building, he said.

On Nov. 23, 1969 plans were completed for a new building. The first service was held on Nov. 29, 1970 and a dedication and mortgage burning service was held on Oct. 10, 1982.

Then 11 year later, using about $250,000 Homer Atchley bequeathed the church, the church built an activity center that houses a gym/fellowship hall, kitchen, restrooms, storage areas and a second-floor conference room/library, Miller said.

This building, known as Atchley Hall, was dedicated Oct. 30, 1994.

One of the church’s nearly 60 ministers the last 200 years was the Rev. Jonathan Verity, who served the church in 1885-1886. He was the father of George M. Verity, who founded the American Rolling Mill Co. (ARMCO) in Middletown.