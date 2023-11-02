Molson Coors launches Butler Tech scholarship fund

TRENTON — One of Ohio’s largest commercial breweries is starting a scholarship fund to help high school students and adult learners at Butler Tech.

The Molson Coors Beverage Company, which operates an international chain of breweries including one in the Butler County community of Trenton, has announced for the first time Butler Tech will receive part of the company’s $1.5 million annual donation campaign.

The company’s “Celebrate Tomorrow” fund distributes money to non-profit organizations in cities across America.

Butler Tech serves high school students in public schools throughout the county and the career school will soon see the start of a $25,000 endowed scholarship to aid teenage students studying for careers in industrial maintenance tech and those in adult education programs.

The latest industry partnership with Butler Tech, which is one of the largest and fastest growing career school systems in Ohio, is a good fit, said school officials.

“We are extremely honored that Molson Coors reached out to create a gateway for individuals seeking to further their education through an endowment to The Friends of Butler Tech Foundation,” according to Marni Durham, Butler Tech assistant superintendent, in the company and school’s joint announcement Monday.

“Their commitment to investing in the future of others speaks volumes to their mission as a company, ensuring equity,” said Durham.”

Opened in 1991, the massive Trenton brewery at 2525 Wayne Madison Road, St. Clair Twp., is one of Butler County’s largest employers.

Michael Nordman, senior manager of community affairs for Molson Coors, said the scholarship fund will help both the recipient communities and his company’s various missions going into the future.

“At Molson Coors, we are passionate about brewing a brighter future and are excited to announce this contribution to Butler Tech in our hometown brewery community of Trenton,” said Nordman.

“Through this investment, we are growing the pipeline of diverse talent inside and outside the brewing sector as part of our broader pledge to empower underrepresented communities across North America,” he said.

Molson Coors is also creating an endowed scholarship within another one of the company’s brewery hometowns at Albany State University in Albany, Georgia.

Since start of the Celebrate Tomorrow program, more than $6 million has been donated to support nearly 60 organizations across the U.S. and Canada, said company officials.