MLK Day march planned in West Chester and Liberty townships

West Chester and Liberty townships are inviting the public to participate in a march on Martin Luther King Day that will go into both communities.
Participants will walk together from West Chester Twp. across its northern border to Liberty Twp. on Jan. 17, 2022 in a symbolic demonstration bridging the neighboring Butler County communities.
The March for Unity in our Community, an homage to the peaceful Civil Rights Movement protests of the 1950s and 1960s endorsed by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., is part of MLK Day events offered each January by the Live The Dream: Our Declaration of Unity organization.
Live The Dream is a grassroots network of residents and stakeholders founded in 2000 by Gail Webster, a mother who raised her family and continues to make her home in West Chester Twp. Annual activities typically include a contest for K-12 students attending or living within the Lakota Local School District as well a community-wide program and the March for Unity on the Monday federal holiday.
The 2022 March for Unity sets out at 10 a.m. from Cabela’s, 7250 Cabela Drive. Marchers will cross Liberty Way at the Tyler’s Place Boulevard crosswalk en route to Liberty Center. The march loops around the shopping mall going west, then north and finally back east to the Liberty Center Living Room, 7100 Foundry Row, where a brief reception immediately follows.
Free parking is available in the Wissman Parking garage on the far east side of Liberty Center. A shuttle provided by the Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty will be available to take guests from the garage to the start of the march at the Cabela’s parking lot. Masks are required to ride the shuttle.
All components of Live The Dream: Our Declaration of Unity were undertaken virtually in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the in-person march returns, the 2022 awards ceremony and program goes virtual again Jan. 17. An hour-long presentation featuring a keynote address by Kendall C. Wright is set to air at noon Jan. 17 following the morning’s activities at Liberty Center.
Viewers may tune in and watch the program on the West Chester Twp. YouTube channel and West Chester TV’s Spectrum public access channels 4 and 15. The program will also appear on the Live the Dream Facebook page Facebook.com/LiveTheDreamWCL and website http://livethedreamwcl.weebly.com/. Student contest winners are announced at LakotaOnline.com.
