MLK Day march planned in West Chester and Liberty townships

Free parking is available in the Wissman Parking garage on the far east side of Liberty Center. A shuttle provided by the Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty will be available to take guests from the garage to the start of the march at the Cabela’s parking lot. Masks are required to ride the shuttle.

All components of Live The Dream: Our Declaration of Unity were undertaken virtually in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the in-person march returns, the 2022 awards ceremony and program goes virtual again Jan. 17. An hour-long presentation featuring a keynote address by Kendall C. Wright is set to air at noon Jan. 17 following the morning’s activities at Liberty Center.

Viewers may tune in and watch the program on the West Chester Twp. YouTube channel and West Chester TV’s Spectrum public access channels 4 and 15. The program will also appear on the Live the Dream Facebook page Facebook.com/LiveTheDreamWCL and website http://livethedreamwcl.weebly.com/. Student contest winners are announced at LakotaOnline.com.