Mixed-use project for wellfield site envisioned for Fairfield’s Town Center

The property is part of a land swap approved earlier this year between the cities of Hamilton and Fairfield. Hamilton is deeding its wellfield at the corner of Nilles Road and Wessel Drive, adjacent to the city’s fire headquarters, to Fairfield.

In exchange, Fairfield is giving Hamilton an eight-acre site to the north of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields off Groh Lane for a wellfield. Fairfield will also pay up to $1.75 million to drill a new well.

“That’s our vision, but what are the market realities?” said Greg Kathman, the city’s director of development services.

“This should be a mixed-use development. We don’t think it should be just one land use surrounded by a sea of surface parking,” Kathman said.

“We think a mixed-use center would create some density and vibrancy in the area.”

A residential market study will be done to determine the demand and type of housing in the Towns Center, Kathman said. A separate study by an experienced consultant in mixed use development will study the demand for restaurants and retail demand.

“We think it’s going to be strong but you never know until we get there,” Kathman said. “We need to see the data and numbers.”

Mayor Mitch Rhodus asked about parking, noting that the original plan for Berds and other retail adjacent to Village Green Park, was supposed to have apartments above the retail/restaurants.

“Tenants upstairs (may) fight (for) parking spaces (with) retail customers,” Rhodus said. “Some developments have underground parking for tenants only.”

Kathman said parking could be challenging, especially since on street parking probably isn’t an option like it would be in a more urban setting. He said it would have to be addressed by a developer.

The goal is to have the studies completed this summer and begin talking to developers later this year, possibly selecting a preferred developer, Kathman said.

City staff will be looking at engineering to address storm water and other issues at the site.