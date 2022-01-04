Minor snowfall expected: 1-2 inches on Thursday across most of Tri-State

CINCINNATI — The first potential accumulating snowfall of 2022 is likely to happen Thursday.
There is now some model agreement with this snow maker and the theme has been a shift to the southeast for the area of low pressure, WCPO’s meteorologists report. This would yield lower snowfall amounts here in the Tri-State. Basically, this is not a winter storm.
Overall, “minor” is the word you should take from the latest outlook for Thursday. There’s still a good chance that it will snow, but it won’t be a heavy, quickly accumulating event. This will be slow and light’ a few inches for some and a dusting for others.
Snow should start after the main morning drive on Thursday and then fall very lightly for a few hours. Snow would then start to accumulate lightly in the early afternoon hours. By the evening drive Thursday, the majority of our snow will be on the ground and roads. Generally, we should see around 1″-2″ of snow total.
The lightest snow is to the northwest and the highest potential is to the southeast. But even in the highest zones, we aren’t talking about a big winter storm. It will be enough snow to lead to some travel delays.
