Minor snowfall expected: 1-2 inches on Thursday across most of Tri-State

There is now some model agreement with this snow maker and the theme has been a shift to the southeast for the area of low pressure, WCPO’s meteorologists report. This would yield lower snowfall amounts here in the Tri-State. Basically, this is not a winter storm.

Overall, “minor” is the word you should take from the latest outlook for Thursday. There’s still a good chance that it will snow, but it won’t be a heavy, quickly accumulating event. This will be slow and light’ a few inches for some and a dusting for others.