Minivan smashes through Middletown house, catches fire

A minivan caught fire early Wednesday evening after it crashed through the front of a Middletown house.
The van crashed into a house on Central Avenue across from Curryer Street.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
One person was taken to Atrium Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, said Deputy Chief Brian Wright of the Middletown Division of Fire.
It is not clear what led to the crash, which is under investigation.
