Milk Jar Café has craved desserts: Boba tea, Thai-rolled ice cream and ... cereal

FAIRFIELD TWP. — Authentic bubble tea, Thai-rolled ice cream and a cereal bar are now available locally as Milk Jar Café has recently opened its fifth location at Bridgewater Falls shopping center.

Milk Jar Café's first location opened in September 2018 in Hyde Park Plaza in Cincinnati and it has since grown in popularity, allowing room to grow.

According to Milk Jar Café, “these three desserts are experiencing a massive boom and trending sustainably in the United States.”

The Bridgewater Falls location opened May 24, and according to business partner Johnny Nguyen, business has been steady ever since, but every day is different.

The eatery has a large menu with products falling under different categories, including “CREAMISTRY” for the ice cream options, “tasTEA” for the tea options, “CEREAL KILLER” for the cereal bar options and “BINGSU” for the shaved ice options.

There are a variety of tea leaves offered at Milk Jar Café, some of which are jasmine tea, green tea, ceylon black tea and matcha. The website gives a detailed description of each tea leaf, the benefits, taste descriptions and origins.

Tea options such as milk and fruit tea start at $5.35, and a variety of toppings ranging from popping boba to puddings are available for an additional 65 cents.

Nguyen said Milk Jar is special because everything is fresh and they offer different things than a typical tea shop, such as ice cream and shaved ice.

“We try to be unique like something else, we have milkshakes… dirty and milk tea, something that not everybody is used to. So we want to be something different and we want everybody to try out something new,” Nguyen said.

The menu also features 12 different Thai-rolled ice cream combinations and a build-your-own option with 40 unlimited toppings to choose from for $6.54.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Milk Jar Café has a cereal bar where diners may pick from one of 20 cereal options paired with milk, toppings and drizzles to create a dessert for $5.60. The menu features five cereal combinations such as Sugar Rush, which is Lucky Charms with gummy bears, mochi and cupcake bites.

Shaved ice is also served at Milk Jar Café for $7.95, but here it is called Bingsu and comes in six different flavors: gotcha matcha, mango tango, a day of snow, sunset in thai, bowl o’ joe and pink paradise.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Right now, some popular menu items include chai, jasmine milk tea, black milk teas and dirty milk boba.

Nguyen said the co-founders of Milk Jar Café, Kevin Chen and Jimmy Lin, thought Bridgewater Falls would be great location for a new location because it is family orientated and gives those looking for dessert a different option.

“A lot of families can come here after dinner, they can get ice cream or something to drink and walk around here [Bridgewater Falls],” Nguyen said.

Nguyen said he grew up in Fairfield and is very familiar with how busy Bridgewater Falls can get and all of the different people to whom they can introduce their product.

He said a lot of teenagers are already familiar with what bubble tea is, so not only is it exciting to show them the variety Milk Jar serves, but to help those who may not be familiar with the options decide on what would be best for them.

“I know on the weekend and during the day there’s a lot of high school kids around here. We actually want to bring here something different and if you need something else, you come and try it,” Nguyen said. “Come in, we’re all friendly, we’ll help you out. Just come in and enjoy, if you have any questions or whatt drinks to prefer. We will always take care of you and will explain everything.”

More details

What: Milk Jar Café

Where: 3385 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp., Butler County

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.