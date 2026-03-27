Milford Twp. voters to decide 2‑mill fire/EMS levy

They include:

A 2-mill levy that generates approximately $172,000 per year and is set to expire on Dec. 31.

a one-mill continuous levy approved in 1984 generates about $38,000 annually

a 0.5-mill continuous levy approved in 1985 brings in about $19,000 per year

a one-mill continuous levy passed in 1987 generates roughly $38,000 annually

The submitted levy would be a continuation of the current 2-mill levy that will expire at the end of this year. If approved by voters, it will not result in an increased tax rate.

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If approved, it will collect approximately $284,957 per year without an expiration date, beginning Jan. 1, 2027. It will cost $70 per year for every $100,000 of assessed property value.

Funding from the levy will be used to maintain the Milford Twp. Fire Department, including its equipment, building and for paying volunteers.

Milford Twp. Fire Department has an annual budget of approximately $300,000 per year, Butterfield said.

“For a small rural volunteer fire department, our residents really do get a big bang for their buck,” she said.

Butterfield said the reason why the township needed to put the levy on the ballot this May is that it has aging equipment that it needs to plan to replace.

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“A fire truck has increased in price from $427,000 in 2016 to $1,088,724 in 2024,” she said. “We would need to obtain acquisition bonds from a bank in order to purchase a needed new fire truck and we can’t leverage enough money with a 5-year levy. We have to show ability to pay back the loan and cannot do that in 5 years.”

Butterfield said that given recent state and county legislation, “we really don’t know exactly what these levies will generate.”

“We’re hoping that the community supports this levy, but if it does not pass, our options are limited and we surely won’t be able to replace needed aging equipment,” she said.