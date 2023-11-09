Milford Twp. road closed due to damage to bridge

MILFORD TWP. — Baker Road is closed until further notice at the bridge over Big Cave run, 0.6 miles northwest of Somerville Road and 0.13 miles southeast of Frazee Road, due to the quick deterioration of the bridge beams, according to the Butler County Engineer’s Office (BCEO).

For this reason, the BCEO’s Baker Road Superstructure Replacement project, initially scheduled for the summer of 2024, has been moved to the early months of the year and will be completed in the spring.

Northwest-bound Baker Road traffic will detour east on Somerville Road, north on U.S. 127, and west on Frazee Road. Southeast-bound traffic will reverse this route.

For more information, go to bceo.org.