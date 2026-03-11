MidPointe Library System to end passport services Friday due to federal ruling

“We know how popular this service is and will be appealing this decision,” the library wrote.

MidPointe operates branches in Middletown, Monroe, Trenton, West Chester Twp. and Liberty Twp.

The change stems from a decision by the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Acceptance Facility Oversight, according to a letter sent to the MidPointe Library Trenton branch and shared on Facebook. The letter states that only “state/local governments or the United States Postal Service may collect and retain the passport application execution fee.”

Although the notice was addressed to the Trenton location, all MidPointe branches are now prohibited from acting as passport acceptance facilities.

The branches must remove all signage, informational handouts, website references and any other materials related to passport services. It also must return all transmittals, reference materials and its original designation certificate, if available.

Residents looking for alternative passport acceptance facilities can find locations at tinyurl.com/LocalPassport.

According to reporting from the Associated Press, the State Department began issuing cease‑and‑desist orders to not‑for‑profit libraries in late fall 2025. A State Department spokesperson said the action was taken because federal law “clearly prohibits non-governmental organizations” from collecting and retaining passport execution fees. Government‑run libraries are not affected.

The spokesperson did not respond to questions from the Associated Press about why the issue is being enforced now or how many libraries have been impacted. The department said fewer than 1% of its more than 7,500 acceptance facilities nationwide are affected.

However, the American Library Association estimates about 1,400 mostly nonprofit public libraries — roughly 15% of all U.S. public libraries — could potentially lose their passport acceptance status, depending on how many currently offer the service.