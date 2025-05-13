‘Every single show is going to bring something different’: Middletown’s Sounds at Sunset concerts begin this month

Other performers on the ‘Sounds’ season lineup will include Finnigan-Denson Incident with Heather Redman & The Reputation on June 12, Noah Wotherspoon Band with the Gina & Johnny Band on June 26, DAT Band with Miss Jacque on July 17 and Dayton Funk Allstars with Freekbass on July 31.

“Every single show is going to bring something different for all music lovers. I’m really excited about the season,” Baumgarten said. “All of these bands are so good.”

There will be six free concerts on select Thursdays in May, June and July at Sunset Park. Concerts will run 6-9 p.m. The July 3 concert will be combined with the city’s July 3 celebration featuring fireworks and music by Crown Watts and special guest Ashley & The Authority at Smith Park from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. (Fireworks at 10 p.m.)

There will be no additional concert at Sunset Park on July 3.

The concert series was created to honor Middletonian Tim Lewis, who passed away unexpectedly in December of 2021. Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash, is remembered for his love for his family and friends as well as his love for music and a desire to make Middletown a better place.

“None of this would ever by possible without the support of the community, and we’re so grateful. We are doing this because we love Tim, and we love Middletown,” Baumgarten said.

The summer concert series is put on for the community by people who want to honor Tim Lewis at the helm, including Baumgarten, his girlfriend, Jayne Reardon, and his family members.

“The amount of support we have received has been overwhelming,” said Baumgarten. “It’s really special for us to be able to do this.”

Sunset Park is located at 2698 Milton Road in Middletown. Motorcycle parking is available inside the park at the 200 Kenwood Drive entrance. A food truck will be on site, and Brent’s Smokin’ Butts & Grill will be at the first concert.

Food trucks will rotate throughout the concert season.

Attendees can bring a chair or a blanket. No coolers permitted.

