Middletown’s Kayla Harrison returns to MMA competition May 6

Harrison, 30, will defend her women’s lightweight title beginning May 6 in hopes of winning the $1 million prize again. She won the 2019 title, but the 2020 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She will be the marquee name in the women’s lightweight division, but joining her and 2019 runner-up Larissa Pacheco will be an upgraded cast looking to give Harrison a run for this year’s PFL title, the organization announced.