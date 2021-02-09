Middletown’s Kayla Harrison returns to MMA competition May 6

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown’s Kayla Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo, will start defending her Professional Fighters League (PFL) title this spring, the organization announced today.
Harrison, 30, will defend her women’s lightweight title beginning May 6 in hopes of winning the $1 million prize again. She won the 2019 title, but the 2020 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She will be the marquee name in the women’s lightweight division, but joining her and 2019 runner-up Larissa Pacheco will be an upgraded cast looking to give Harrison a run for this year’s PFL title, the organization announced.
Highly-regarded Belgian judoka Cindy Dandois, returning striking expert Genah Fabian and undefeated Laura Sanchez are a few of the athletes poised to test Harrison, 8-0 in professional fights, as she continues her ascension to the peak of the MMA world.
Newcomers Mariana Morais, who earned her spot via the 2020 Brazilian International Qualifier Series, Olena Kolesnyk and Julija Pajic complete the division’s roster.
The new PFL season begins April 23 and events throughout the season will be on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes in primetime.
“We’ve brought in the best talent in the world to challenge Kayla and Larissa and it will be an even more challenging season for these very talented athletes,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo.
The Professional Fighters League (PFL) presents MMA for the first time in the sport-season format where individual fighters control their own destiny, competing in a Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship for a $1 million prize.