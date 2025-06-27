Middletown’s got soul: Local performers raise money for Community Building Institute

Middletown Rocks supports after-school programs for local youth
Middletown Rocks event Thursday, June 26, 2025 at Sorg Opera House in Middletown brought local talent to the stage to raise money for Community Building Institute.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
16 minutes ago
One of Middletown’s biggest events of the year rocked the city Thursday, showing that Middletown has soul — and a lot of it.

Thursday marked the third year of Middletown Rocks, a fundraiser where seven community leaders took the stage to raise money for the Community Building Institute, or CBI, and its youth after-school programs.

Jackie Phillips Carter, the city’s health commissioner, took home the new “Bridgebuilder” award, honoring the 52 donations she brought in. She also won the trophy for most funds raised for CBI — over $6,000.

Carter and Clayton Castle, Middletown’s communications manager, performed “Me and My Shadow” as a duet.

Second place for most funds raised went to Steve Hightower of Hightowers Petroleum Co.; and third place went to Sarah Nathan, Middletown Community Foundation executive director.

First Financial Bank’s Josh Galloway closed the show with a country song, “There Was This Girl,” which earned him the audience choice “Showstopper” award.

Middletown Rocks event Thursday, June 26, 2025 at Sorg Opera House in Middletown brought local talent to the stage to raise money for Community Building Institute. Josh Galloway, with First Financial Bank, performed "There was This Girl" during the event. He was voted crowd favorite.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Middletown Mayor Elizabeth Slamka, who performed at last year’s event, said the event is her “absolute favorite night in Middletown.”

Verlena Stewart, CBI’s executive director, said she was “thankful” for the performers “who are putting their alter egos on the line and doing it for the kids.”

Stephen “Stevie Got Soul” Hightower II of Hightowers Petroleum Co. emceed the show, opening with a performance of “Make My Funk the P-Funk” with live band Live Your Dream.

Steve Hightower, the father of the emcee, performed a tribute to Sylvester Stewart, or Sly Stone, with the help of his son and back up singers.

Middletown Rocks event Thursday, June 26, 2025 at Sorg Opera House in Middletown brought local talent to the stage to raise money for Community Building Institute. Steve Hightower performs for the crowd with backup singers.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

A youth performance of “We Are the World” and “Rise Up” from CBI’s RISE Out of School Program cohort followed, accompanied by John Burg.

The Hometown Hero Award was presented to Lester Troutman for his band, Zapp, and in honor of his brother, Roger Troutman.

Troutman said the event was “way better” than he thought it was going to be.

“The talent...Stewart you lied to me,” he said, speaking to local musician Jimmy Stewart. “Stewart said it was just going to be a talent show...this is really, really, really good. Really good.”

Middletown Rocks event Thursday, June 26, 2025 at Sorg Opera House in Middletown brought local talent to the stage to raise money for Community Building Institute. Students from Highview's after school music club performed during the program.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Middletown Rocks event Thursday, June 26, 2025 at Sorg Opera House in Middletown brought local talent to the stage to raise money for Community Building Institute. Lester Troutman, left, accepted the Hometown Hero Award for his band, Zapp & Roger, presented by fellow local musician Jimmy Stewart.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

CBI is a local non-profit organization operating out of the Robert “Sonny” Hill Community Center.

Founded in 2009, it provides “cradle to career” programming including early education; K-12 after-school, which serves around 300 kids; and workforce development programs.

Middletown Rocks is one of the program’s biggest fundraising events of the year, and it raised around $80,000 in its first two years.

Proceeds from CBI’s fundraising events, including its annual Turkey Trot, support all programming in addition to grants.

Middletown Rocks’ initial purpose was to get the “community invested” in CBI’s mission.

“We do really good work here at CBI...and we needed all of the community to be apart of that concept and change,” Stewart said.

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.