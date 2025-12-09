Middletown’s annual ‘Blue Christmas’ concert is back, and it benefits a local women’s shelter

Founded in 1989, Hope House Mission serves homeless men, women and children and Butler, Warren, and the surrounding counties in Southwest Ohio. Funds raised from this year’s event will be designated to the Hope House Mission – Women’s Shelter.

The Hope House Mission does a lot more than house and feed the homeless, he said, they also do job training, focus on education and health and teach life skills.

The annual “Blue Christmas” concert is from 6-11 p.m. Dec. 14 at The Windamere. General admission tickets are $25. Doors open at 5 p.m. VIP Table/Eight reserved tickets are $240.

To purchase tickets or make a one-time donation to Hope House, go to thewindamere.ticketspice.com/blue-christmas-2025.

The evening’s performance lineup will include Fred Gillespie & The Swamp Bees, I Dig Pig featuring Jimmy D. Rogers, Chuck Evans, James Clark and Friends, The Eric Henry Blues Band and other special guests. Each band or group will play for about an hour.

“It’s amazing to have some of the finest musicians in Middletown in the same room, at the same time and we always have a great time,” Evans said.

Gregg Clark, who passed away in 2019, started the event in 1991 to help the Hope House Mission. Clark was the original chair, and a regular player at the annual event. He was also a leader in several bands, including the Royal Blues and the Gregg Clark Group. Additionally, he was instrumental part of the Lebanon Blues Festival. Clark was a 1971 graduate of Middletown High School.

All of the musicians volunteer their time in support of the event. Many of the musicians have been involved every year, including the stage manager, sound and lighting crews.

MORE DETAILS

What: Blue Christmas concert to benefit Hope House Mission – Women’s Shelter

When: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 14. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Where: The Windamere, 2 S. Main St., Middletown

Admission: General admission tickets are $25. VIP tickets for a table of eight are $240. Purchase tickets online at https://thewindamere.ticketspice.com/blue-christmas-2025. Advance purchase recommended. Tickets may also be purchased at the door, if available. Cash bar (beer and wine). Community members can also donate directly to Hope House Mission at www.hhmission.org.