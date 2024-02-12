Middletown’s 5 city council members in conflict

That was never more obvious than Tuesday night when Vice Mayor Zack Ferrell criticized Mayor Elizabeth Slamka for her conflict of interest regarding an aquatic center and for pulling legislation from the agenda before it was seen by the other four council members.

“I’m struggling right now to figure out what’s going on,” said Ferrell, who appeared frustrated as he addressed his concerns during council comments.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

He said he believes Slamka has overstepped her mayoral power.

Four of the five council members — Jennifer Carter, Paul Horn, Steve West II and Slamka — are new this year, and Ferrell has served two years. For the first time in Middletown history, council has four first-time council members.

On Jan. 9, Slamka called a special work session to discuss a possible aquatic center in the city. Representatives from the Great Miami Valley YMCA and SplashDown Middletown Water Park were invited to make presentations before council.

Ferrell noted that Adriane Scherrer, a SplashDown board member, served as Slamka’s campaign treasurer, and others on the board donated to her election. He also noted that Slamka’s campaign financial report was filed late, though an extension was granted, Slamka said.

He was concerned about the city spending $25,000 on a feasibility study for SplashDown when Scherrer couldn’t file finance reports on time. Slamka said she never asked for the city to pay for the study and she believed SplashDown would raise the money if the city approved the study.

After Ferrell spoke, Carter, a YMCA board member, said she wanted to abstain from commenting on the aquatic issue, but she addressed the lack of communication among the five members.

“We can’t be a council when we aren’t talking,” she said. “We can’t make decisions with half truths.”

West II said all five council members, regardless of their titles, each have one vote and no one has more power. He said the mayor position is ceremonial. No council member should be permitted to pull agenda items, he said.

“It’s a disservice to the community, the voters,” he said. “It’s unfortunate and something we have to change.”

He wants the council to be transparent and discuss legislation during public sessions.

“We do not do anything behind closed doors,” West II said.

Slamka, the last of the five to speak during council comments, said she was “really grateful” to address some of council’s concerns.

She met Scherrer in the fall of 2021 when they were addressing the homeless issue in the community, she said. Soon after that, Scherrer volunteered to serve as Slamka’s campaign treasurer.

Slamka, the first Middletown mayor to have an office in the City Building, said she periodically meets with City Manager Paul Lolli to discuss agenda items, and if needed, meets with city staff. Ferrell said Slamka, or any council member, shouldn’t receive information before the others.

City Law Director Ben Yoder said, according to the city charter, the city manager and mayor are able to consult on the council agenda. He said if two council members agree, a special meeting can be called to discuss legislation.

Slamka told council she was new to the position and was still learning. When she doesn’t understand an issue, she prefers to ask questions, she said.

“We are a team,” she said.