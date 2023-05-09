Middletown Works union contract is ‘security’ for employees and community, IAM president says

“We’ve come a long way since then,” he said. “We have a working relationship with them (Cleveland-Cliffs)”

The last contract was for three years and was negotiated with AK Steel before the company was acquired by Cleveland-Cliffs, according to Coffey.

Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs said the contract “is fair, equitable and beneficial for our employees and for the company.”

He called Middletown Works “a very important producer of automotive-grade steels.”

Rick Pearce, president of the Chamber of Commerce serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton, said the contract will provide “a significant step of ensuring Middletown’s growth into the next decade.”