Middletown to remodel two Smith Park restrooms

Council member Rodney Muterspaw called the project “a no brainer.”

Lolli said Smith Park is the city’s “anchor park” and visitors want “good restroom facilities.”

He has been told that some visitors leave the park and drive to the fast-food restaurants on Verity Parkway to use the restroom.

Smith Park hosts the largest events in the city, including the Ohio Balloon Challenge, Light Up Middletown, July 4th fireworks, youth soccer and lacrosse tournaments, car shows and a Jeep event.

Dave Pearce, finance chairman for the Ohio Balloon Challenge, set for July 21-22, said when it comes to hosting soccer tournaments Smith Park is competing against Voice of America MetroPark in West Chester Twp. and Warren County Sports Park near Armco Park.

He said at those parks the “bar has been raised on public facilities” and the improvements at Smith Park are “long overdue.”

He has heard from event organizers that visitors, especially women, have left “negative” feedback due to the deployable conditions of the Smith Park restrooms.

The city also has plans to improve all city parks, said Lolli, who spent the last three weeks with staff touring the parks.

Earlier this year, during a strategic planning session, City Council earmarked about $2 million from the capital improvement fund to upgrade the parks.

Oakland Park, located at Baltimore Street, is first to be renovated, he said. When the project is complete, Lolli said the city leaders can say, “This is what our parks need to look like.”

Middletown has 18 city parks and Lolli said they have “faltered for years” and the improvements are “not going to happen overnight.”

When asked about a timeline for Oakland, Lolli said maybe by the end of the year, though that may be a push.

“That’s aspirational,” Vice Mayor Monica Nenni said.