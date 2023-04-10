Middletown to host clean up for Earth Day and Arbor Day

Walk-ins are welcome with sign-ups and supply distribution taking place at the City Building at 1 Donham Plaza. Gloves and garbage bags will be provided to volunteers that sign-in the day of the event or online. Dump trucks will be in strategic locations and volunteers will coordinate with city staff to have trash bags collected as they work. Children 14 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The 2023 Earth Day/Arbor Day event will focus on collecting recyclable bottles, cans and other items. Celebrate Arbor Day and the community being a Tree City with Middletown’s Arbor Day Proclamation and tree planting. There will be a continuing of the waterway cleanup efforts, city-wide neighborhood litter pickup, sign painting, litter and maintenance activities in some parks, and general cleanup in public spaces and local school lots.