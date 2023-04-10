Middletown to host clean up for Earth Day and Arbor Day

In Middletown, spring signifies the celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day with the annual clean-up and beautification of the city. Keep Middletown Beautiful (KMB) and the City of Middletown invites the public to the annual Earth Day/Arbor Day community clean up from 9 a.m. to noon April 22.
Walk-ins are welcome with sign-ups and supply distribution taking place at the City Building at 1 Donham Plaza. Gloves and garbage bags will be provided to volunteers that sign-in the day of the event or online. Dump trucks will be in strategic locations and volunteers will coordinate with city staff to have trash bags collected as they work. Children 14 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The 2023 Earth Day/Arbor Day event will focus on collecting recyclable bottles, cans and other items. Celebrate Arbor Day and the community being a Tree City with Middletown’s Arbor Day Proclamation and tree planting. There will be a continuing of the waterway cleanup efforts, city-wide neighborhood litter pickup, sign painting, litter and maintenance activities in some parks, and general cleanup in public spaces and local school lots.
Volunteers are encouraged to register in advance (individually or as a group) to join the regional effort. Lunch will be provided after, for all volunteers, at the City Building located at 1 Donham Plaza.
Groups may organize before the day of the event to clean up anywhere throughout the greater Middletown area. KMB encourages groups to take photos of the day’s events along with group photos and ask that they be sent to the email provided or hashtag #EarthDayMiddletown23 on social media.
Sign-up online at KeepMiddletownBeautiful.org, email kmb@cityofmiddletown.org or call (513) 425-7750.
