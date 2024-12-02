Middletown swears in 4 new police officers, 2 more may be hired

Public safety is a top priority in 2025 for Middletown as the city sees new development in the East End. On Monday, the division police took a step closer to bolstering the force with the swearing-in of four new officers.
Officers Justin Bemis, Marc Hunt, Jordan Griffin and Trent Oldham took the oath of office administered by Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron and will soon begin training.
The rookies who are police academy graduates will now be paired with a field training officer for six months before patrolling the streets on their own.
Middletown Police Chief Earl Nelson said council is set to consider the employment of two more new officers.
The 2025 general fund budget calls for the hiring of an additional six officers bring the total up to 88 sworn officers.
