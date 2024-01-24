Middletown students learn about, catch sleep with manatees at overnight zoo trip

The nearly two dozen participating students are part of Rosa Park’s Panther influencers program that sees them growing into the role of peer leaders to their classmates and sharing what they learned from the field trip and other activities, said school officials.

The zoo trip, said Rosa Parks Teacher and program coordinator Courtnie Puckett, was also a reward for the students’ hard work and good behavior.

“They get to practice the skills they learn throughout the year, and we use it as a leadership workshop for the students,” said Puckett.

Middletown school officials said, “Students were treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour, for an up close and personal interaction with the gentle giants, including where the manatees are fed.”

The youngsters were guided by zookeepers allowing students to gain insight into the conservation efforts and care provided to the manatees and a diverse range of animals at the zoo.

And Panther Influencers also toured a zoo lab where animal DNA is stored for scientists to study and help prevent the extinction of certain animals and plants. For many of the students, it was their first trip to the zoo, said officials.

Students in the program, which was paid for by the school system’s federal COVID relief funds, will be making a presentation in February to the Middletown Board of Education about their learning experience.

The program, which includes fourth and fifth graders, requires participants to be “positive influences for their peers and representing their school.”

Rosa Parks students are chosen based on their leadership skills and character, said school officials.

The students meet once a week to learn about things like conflict resolution, being a good friend, leadership, and confidence. The group greets community members during school visits and gives tours to community members and new students.

“Our Panther Influencers show integrity by doing the right thing and encouraging others to do the right thing even when no one is looking,” Puckett said.