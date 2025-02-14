Sheetz convenience store development in Middletown gets planning commission approval

The proposed project will be constructed on 1.98 acres and feature a 6,139-square foot convenience store with a single lane drive-through and six double-sided fuel pumps. It is on land previously approved for the development of Renaissance Pointe.

A single drive-through lane is proposed – with the audio equipment located on the southeast area of the property and the pickup window located on the east side of the building, approximately 55 feet from the future development to the east. The development will also include an outdoor dining area on the north side of the building and a bike rack on the northwest corner of the building, according to the city staff report.

A total of 40 parking spaces is included in the parking lot.

Landscaping for the project includes trees and shrubs. There is a focus of landscaping around the monument signs, dumpster area and enclosure.

City staff recommended approval of the plan noting it is compliant with the zoning change approved by council in 2023

Founded in 1952, Sheetz is a combination gas station, restaurant, convenience store chain that sells sandwiches and salads that are ordered through touch-screen terminals. The company operates more than 700 stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

The company has opened several stores in the Dayton, Butler and Warren county area in the past two years, including one in Springboro and Franklin.

Wawa zoning change not approved

Planning commission did not approve a proposed zoning change to build a Wawa convenience store on Union Road in Middletown after tabling the proposal in December.

The proposed Wawa plan is to change the 1.767-acre parcel where a former CVS store is located into a planned unit of development zoning that would permit fuel pumps.

The building on the property that is not currently in use was built in 2008 and has a total of 13,145 square feet. That building is to be demolished.

The proposal is to construct the convenience store to be 6,372-square feet with a food service drive-up pickup window — there will no be an option to order food in the pickup lane. The fuel sales will include six double-sided fuel dispenser islands with a canopy.

The property is currently zoned for a BC-H district that permits a convenience store, but not fuel pumps. Thus the need for a zoning change and waivers due to the small size of the lot. The parcel of land is not part of the Renaissance Point project.

City Planner Claire Fetters said staff recommends the denial because the acreage is too small to meet the planned development acreage criteria, it is a utilization of the planned development district to spot-zone the property to allow for a use that is prohibited in the current zoning district and the comprehensive plan calls for other uses and vision for the property.

Also noted in the staff recommendation for denial is the potential for the over-saturation of retail fuel establishments in the vicinity of the proposed site, according to staff.

The proposed zoning change will now go to city council for consideration.

In 2024, construction began on Wawa stores in Deerfield Twp. on Fields Ertel Road and others in Liberty Twp., Fairfield, Mason, Colerain Twp. and Springdale. All are expected to be open by this summer.