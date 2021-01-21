Middletown sets board members for newest city organization

Middletown has set board members for its new municipal port authority, which was created to foster business development and redevelopment in the city.

All members of the port authority board will initially serve two-year terms, but three city officials on the board, City Manager Jim Palenick, city Economic Development Director Chris Xeil Lyons and Councilman Tal Moon, will have their terms ending on Dec. 31, 2021 to create staggered terms. The other four members, Ken Cohen, Greg Martin, Jim Kleingers and Mike Stautberg, will have their terms end on Dec. 31, 2022.