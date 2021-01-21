X

Middletown sets board members for newest city organization

The Middletown City Building.

News | 31 minutes ago
By Ed Richter, Staff Writer

Middletown has set board members for its new municipal port authority, which was created to foster business development and redevelopment in the city.

All members of the port authority board will initially serve two-year terms, but three city officials on the board, City Manager Jim Palenick, city Economic Development Director Chris Xeil Lyons and Councilman Tal Moon, will have their terms ending on Dec. 31, 2021 to create staggered terms. The other four members, Ken Cohen, Greg Martin, Jim Kleingers and Mike Stautberg, will have their terms end on Dec. 31, 2022.

The new port authority was created to give the city more tools than Middletown Moving Forward, the previous community improvement corporation. City officials said it would have other powers such as issuing tax-exempt bonds for development projects and offering sales tax exemptions.

The port is also being created for the purposes of enhancing, fostering, aiding, providing, or promoting, transportation, economic development, housing, recreation, education, government operations, culture, and research.

Purchase of new medic unit

Council approved a motion to purchase a new medic unit for the Middletown Division of Fire. The new Medix medic unit will cost $191,083 and will be purchased from Penn Care of Niles, Ohio.

The new medic will replace Medic 84, which has reached the end of its useful life and is 36 months past its replacement date. It will include a Stryker power cot and chair, a camera recording system, and a thermal image camera.

Fire officials said its 20-year plan calls for a new medic unit in 2021. The old medic unit will be sold through GovDeals.

