Middletown Schools’ staff specialist dies in Puerto Rico

MIDDLETOWN — A Middletown Schools’ language instructor recently died while in Puerto Rico, district officials have announced.

“Over the weekend, Nitza Marie Valderrama, a bilingual specialist at Rosa Parks Elementary, passed away while visiting her home in Puerto Rico,” said city school officials.

Valderrama, who was 32, had just completed her first year as an employee for Middletown Schools, said officials.

No cause of death has been made public.

Dan Wohler, spokesman for school system, said “we are currently not in school session, but we do have grief counselors available for those in our community who request it.”