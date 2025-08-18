Middletown Schools reopen with redistricting changes

Rosa Parks Elementary — in southern Middletown — is a key part of the redistricting strategy and the first morning of the new school year saw Middletown Schools Superintendent Deborah Houser out front greeting students and school parents before the first-class bell.

“We made a few adjustments to help more students attend their neighborhood schools and moved from 10 schools to 9 to use our resources more wisely,” said Houser of the 6,100-student public school system.

About 150 students — of the city schools’ total K-6 enrollment of 3,300 — were moved to new schools prior to the start of the 2025-2026 school year.

Monday saw half of the district’s students in grades 1-8 starting classes if their last name begins with letters A through L. Tuesday will see the remaining portion of students start the school year with all students in all grades attending on Wednesday.

“Most attendance zones remained the same, and we’re excited that sixth graders can now stay in the schools they’ve called home since kindergarten,” she said citing Rosa Parks and other elementary schools’ transformation from K-5 to K-6 schools.

“Our goals have always been clear: Keep communities connected, make the most of what we have and provide a smooth, consistent educational journey for every child.”

Middletown school parents said they appreciated district officials’ communications through the often complex process of redistricting.

Rosa Park’s parent Crystal Gilliam was among those accompanying their children to the first day of classes and said she “appreciated very much” her child’s school holding a recent open house to help families understand all the changes for the new school year.

“It helped my third grade son get to know his room and teacher. And I really like the district’s One Call program where they reach out to parents with information through calls the night before school starts,” said Gilliam.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Fellow school parent Travis Conlee has three children in the city schools and echoed his appreciation for the outreach communication program used to help families ease into the school year.

“They do a great job. This day is very important and my youngest couldn’t wait to go to school. Rosa Parks is a good school and the teachers are really hands on with the kids in taking time to help them learn,” said Conlee.

First day of school has a timeless importance, said Houser.

“The mood is pure energy — all nine schools united and ready. A strong start builds momentum and tells students they’re supported from day one. And a great first day is the first step toward every success story we’ll celebrate in May.”

