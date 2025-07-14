Middletown Schools hire new coordinator of student services

The hire is the latest move in Middletown’s years-long efforts to assist students’ emotional health as well as their academic growth.

A former Dayton Public Schools teacher, Collett most recently served as the Program Supervisor at the Warren County Learning Center, where he oversaw programming for kindergarten through 10th-grade students impacted by trauma, according to Middletown school officials.

In that role, Collett managed multiple buildings and spearheaded initiatives that balanced behavioral support for students with academics, officials said.

In his new role as Student Services Coordinator, school officials said Collett will be a vital member of Middletown Schools’ Student Services team, working collaboratively across departments and schools. His responsibilities will include coordinating district-wide programs, ensuring compliance with state and federal regulations, and supporting students through services and in partnership with families and staff.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wiley Collett to the Middletown team,” said Suzanna Davis, senior director of student services.

“With his extensive leadership experience and a wide range of experiences, Wiley is the perfect fit to help strengthen and support our student community,” said Davis, whose own career at Middletown and earlier at Lakota Schools and elsewhere has included a record of developing student mental health programs through partnership with youth mental health organizations.

In recent years city school officials have expanded student mental health resources and school counselors at its 10 school buildings.

“I’m thrilled to be part of MiddieRising (district campaign) and excited to join this vibrant, inclusive community,” Collett said.

“I look forward to getting to know the staff and students I’ll be working with and building strong connections with families. Together, we can ensure every student receives the high-quality education they deserve.”

Collett will officially begin his new role with the school system on Aug. 1.