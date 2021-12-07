journal-news logo
Middletown Schools board approves teacher contract

An early morning, emergency session meeting today by the Middletown school board saw members unanimously approve a new contract with the district's teachers union. The new labor pact, which comes after some of the most public and contentious demonstrations (pictured) in recent years, ends negotiations that began during the summer.
An early morning, emergency session meeting today by the Middletown school board saw members unanimously approve a new contract with the district's teachers union. The new labor pact, which comes after some of the most public and contentious demonstrations (pictured) in recent years, ends negotiations that began during the summer. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News)

One of the most contentious and public labor contract disputes in recent Middletown Schools’ history ended this morning with a unanimous vote by the school board approving a new contract.

The new, two-year agreement with the Middletown Teachers Association (MTA) brings to an end months of contract negotiations, which included a public teacher’s rally on school grounds last month and charges of unfair labor practices from the union.

ExploreVideo & story: Middletown teachers protest stalled labor talks, file complaint against district

According to a statement released after this morning’s short, emergency session board meeting and vote, the two year deal is made up of an estimated $2,500,000 in increased compensation for MTA members.

The MTA, which is made up of teachers, counselors, and school psychologists, will also see members receive a 3% salary increase this school year - July 1, 2021-July 1, 2022- and MTA members will receive retroactive pay.

Members will also receive a 2% increase next year with a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) increase along with other language items.

“This agreement gives our community confidence we can work together for what’s best for our staff and students. I am proud of this administration, our school board, and our teachers’ union for coming together and reaching an agreement,” said Chris Urso, Middletown Board of Education President.

The MTA, which voted and approved the tentative agreement prior to today’s board vote, is made up of approximately 460 professional staff. The agreement is retroactively effective July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023.

Stay with the Journal-News for more coverage of this developing story.

