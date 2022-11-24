Middletown police searching for missing teen

Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines, 14, is described as 5-foot-1, 135 pounds with brown hair and eyes, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

She was last seen on Nov. 19 on Shafor Street walking toward McKinley Street She was wearing a pink Real Tree hoodie with black skinny jeans with horizontal rips. She also had a smaller black Disney back pack with characters on it and a gold logo.