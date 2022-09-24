Middletown police officer recognized for life-saving measures at motorcycle crash

Grindstaff has been a member of the MPD since January 2020 and was previously a Monroe police officer.

Crank said Grindstaff used a tourniquet that is supplied to patrol officers for use for aid on themselves or another officer if they seriously injured or shot prior to paramedics’ arrival.

“Often we are the first on the scene and can give aid immediately,” Crank said. “He (Grindstaff) used his personal tourniquet to aid the injured man.”

Crank said in recent years the department has hired recent military veterans who brought with them the idea of carrying tourniquets as part of first aid kits. Training was provided and officers also have access to online training for their use.

The injured man is recovering and said he would like to meet Grindstaff and offer his thanks in the future.