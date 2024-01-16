Middletown police officer, making traffic stop, crashes into another vehicle

MIDDLETOWN — A Middletown police officer, attempting to stop a vehicle for traffic violations, crashed into another vehicle at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, according to a crash report.
The police vehicle, driven by Adam Cox, 36, was traveling west on Tytus Avenue and attempted to turn left onto Auburn Avenue. Cox apparently didn’t see the 2014 Ford Fusion, driven by James Calhoun, 29, of Middletown, that was traveling east on Tytus Avenue, according to the report.
Cox pulled his 2022 Ford Explorer into Calhoun’s lane of travel, the report said.
Air bags in both vehicles deployed, and neither driver was injured, according to the report.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
