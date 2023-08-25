Students at Middletown school sent home as police investigate threat

Middletown police are investigating an apparent threat at Highview 6th Grade Center on Highview Road. Students are being sent home during the investigation, district spokesperson Dan Wohler said Friday morning.
A threat was made via social media by a parent upset with the school and personnel, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk. Officers are hoping to find and talk the parent, but have been unable to do so.
Birk said the students are safe.
No other information has been released. This article will be updated when more is known.
