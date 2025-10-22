Middletown police investigating 20 shots fired into home

Breaking: Butler County woman scammed out of $88K in cryptocurrency scam

Middletown police are investigating 20 shots fired near Woodlawn Avenue and Crawford Street Tuesday, October 22, 2025 at 10 a.m.

Middletown police are investigating 20 shots fired near Woodlawn Avenue and Crawford Street Tuesday, October 22, 2025 at 10 a.m.
Approximately 20 rounds were fired Tuesday into a home at the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Crawford Street, according to Middletown police.

The shooting, which also struck a nearby car, happened around 10 a.m., according to police.

Multiple people were in the home, but no one was injured. The suspect is believed to have been on foot, according to police.

A suspect has not been identified, according to police.

Middletown police are investigating approximately 20 shots fired Tuesday near Woodlawn Avenue and Oakland Street.

