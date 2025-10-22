Middletown police investigating 20 shots fired into home

Approximately 20 rounds were fired Tuesday into a home at the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Crawford Street, according to Middletown police.
The shooting, which also struck a nearby car, happened around 10 a.m., according to police.
Multiple people were in the home, but no one was injured. The suspect is believed to have been on foot, according to police.
A suspect has not been identified, according to police.
Credit: Bryn Dippold
Credit: Bryn Dippold
