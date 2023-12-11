Middletown police investigate shooting of man Sunday

Middletown detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting of a man Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex on Lafayette Avenue.

The victim was shot multiple times about 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Lafayette, then was apparently being transported in a private vehicle when officers stopped it on Trine Street, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

The 29-year-old victim was then transported to Atrium Medical Center for treatment. Nelson said there is a language barrier, and the investigation is continuing. As of Monday morning, there have been no arrests.

Dispatchers received eight 911 calls from people reporting shots fired. One caller said “two clips were empty at least.” Another said the shooting “almost shook my apartment.”

A male callers told dispatchers “I am watching this dude chase this guy down and shoot him with a gun.”

Callers gave descriptions of a van or SUV leaving the area.

Police closed Lafayette Avenue near Trine Street around 3 p.m. and were looking inside an Acura SUV with its doors open, according to a witness.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Terry Ballinger at 513-425-7741 or 513-425-7700.

