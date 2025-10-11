Middletown police investigate motorcycle crash involving truck

Police are investigating a motorcycle crash involving a Ford Ranger truck that happened Friday night in Middletown.
The crash occurred after 10 p.m. on Carmody Boulevard. The road was closed as police investigated a motorcycle on its side and a heavily damaged Ford Ranger.
Middletown police did not release details Saturday about the crash or the identities of the drivers.
