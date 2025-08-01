Middletown police cleared of criminal charges in July officer-involved shooting of man in wheelchair

“It is again worth repeating that pointing a firearm at a police officer or police officers in the performance of his or their duties will be met with lethal force to neutralize the lethal threat presented with death the likely consequence,” Gmoser said.

Ronald Kerr, 60, and Consuelo Kerr, 53, were the two people who died of gunshot wounds July 13 following the officer-involved shooting.

Ronald Kerr was wheelchair bound after the amputation of both of his legs, according to police.

Around 4:42 p.m. July 13, Middletown police responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Mohawk Street following reports of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound allegedly inflicted by her husband.

The circumstances occurring before the police responded and the motive for her death are still under investigation by Middletown police, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Upon arrival, Middletown officers announced their presence and identified themselves as police officers. While negotiating with the male suspect, the suspect allegedly discharged his weapon at the officers.

In response, officers returned fire, shooting Ronald Kerr four times in the head and three times in the torso.

A loaded Walther 9mm pistol was found in the location where the body of Ronald Kerr was found.

Upon entering the residence, officers found both the man and woman dead.

Consuelo Kerr was found with one gun shot wound to her head and 10 gun shot wounds to her torso, presumably caused by her husband, Ronald, according to prosecutors.

In late May, there was an officer-involved shooting in Middletown, which resulted in the death of Michael Anthony Baker, 47, of Middletown. Police were cleared of wrongdoing in this case by a Butler County grand jury.

Though this is the second Middletown officer-involved shooting in about two months, Gmoser said the incidents are “random.”

“There is no systemic problem in Middletown with respect to officer-involved shooting cases,” he said.