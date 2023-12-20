BreakingNews
Middletown police chief placed on leave ‘until further notice’

Middletown Police Chief David Birk has been placed on administrative leave “until further notice,” according to City Manager Paul Lolli.

Birk, named chief in December 2019, was placed on paid leave Wednesday morning, Lolli said. He declined further comment.

“Generally, we do not comment on personnel matters,” Lolli said.

Deputy Chief Maj. Eric Crank is the acting police chief.

Birk did not respond to a request for comment.

Birk worked for the department for more that 22 years before being named chief after the retirement of Rodney Muterspaw, who later served as a city council member.

Birk began his career with MPD in 1997 as a patrol officer. He has moved up the ranks as a field training officer, special operations detective, sergeant, lieutenant and most recently as major and deputy chief. He has also served as special response team commander and honor guard commander since 2006.

