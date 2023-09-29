Middletown police arrest man driving stolen vehicle after pursuit

Middletown police arrested a 33-year-old man after investigators said he fled an officer before crashing and being taken into custody.

Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, Middletown Division of Police attempted to stop a 2012 Ford Fusion in the area of Manchester Road and Webber Avenue. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the city of Franklin.

The driver, later identified as Ryan Richeson-Czaikowski, of Middletown, failed to comply with the officers and drove off in the vehicle at a high rate of speed. The vehicle fled northbound on Ohio 4 before Richeson-Czaikowski lost control and crashed the stolen car in the area of Ohio 4 and Keister Road.

The driver attempted to flee and was apprehended by Officer Evan Mosley and his partner K9 Maui.

Richeson-Czaikowski was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later released and booked into the Middletown City Jail on charges of receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, drug abuse, resisting arrest, and a parole violation.

This was a single-vehicle crash, and no citizens or officers were injured, according to police. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case.

Anyone one with additional information about this case is asked to contact Middletown Police Dispatch at 513-425-7700.