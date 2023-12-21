Middletown places 6-month moratorium on recreational marijuana businesses

Council member Paul Horn, recently appointed to fill the two-year, unexpired term after Rodney Muterspaw resigned due to family health issues, voted against the resolution. He said the city of Monroe has four medical marijuana dispensaries and recreational marijuana businesses could be beneficial to Middletown.

The law allows, among other things, adults 21 and over to legally possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana, as well as use and grow (six plants per person and 12 per household). It also imposes a 10% sales tax.

Issue 2 passed on Nov. 7, legalizing the sale, purchase and use of recreational marijuana by adults 21 and older. The new law went into effect on Dec. 7, however, the state legislature has been debating additional changes to the statutes.

The Senate has approved several amendments, but the House is not expected to resume discussions on the amendments until after the holiday recess. Statewide sales are not expected to begin until the fourth quarter of 2024, according to city documents.

Staff attorney Brodi Conover said the six-month moratorium will allow city staff to analyze the statutes and make recommendations if additional local regulation is needed for dispensaries, cultivators and processors to operate within the city.

Council member Tal Moon questioned where the marijuana businesses could be located throughout the city. Conover said they would be treated like general retail businesses.

Middletown already has a prohibition on medical marijuana businesses in the city.

While Vice Mayor Monica Thomas approved the legislation she said the city “missed an opportunity” to collect tax dollars from medical marijuana businesses.

RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA

This is how Butler County cities, townships are dealing with recreational marijuana businesses:

Fairfield: City Council approved by a 6-1 vote to enact a nine-month moratorium blocking recreational marijuana license-holders from operating within the city.

Fairfield Twp.: Trustee President Michael Berding said options will be discussed next month with the law director and police chief.

Hamilton: City Council has enacted a temporary ban on recreational marijuana business licenses, approving a six-month moratorium.

Liberty Twp.: Trustees enacted a 360-day ban on recreational marijuana license-holders from operating within the township.

Middletown: City Council enacted a six-month moratorium on recreational marijuana business licenses,

Monroe: City Council pulled legislation during its last meeting of the year that would have imposed a nine-month moratorium on adult use cannabis operators in the city.

West Chester Twp.: Trustees enacted a 360-day ban on recreational marijuana license-holders from operating within the township.