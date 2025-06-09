Middletown PD gets money for flock cameras and trailer

Middletown police received a $61,000 grant from the 2025 State Violent Crime Reduction funding for 12 additional flock cameras and a flock mobile security trailer.
This is due to an effort to reduce crime in the city by utilizing “deterrence theory,” which suggests potential offenders are less likely to commit crimes when the likelihood of certain and severe consequences are present.
Twelve additional flock cameras priced at $3,000 per year and a flock mobile security trailer priced at $25,000 per year will be added.
The department’s 30 current flock cameras have proven effective in enhancing surveillance and deterring crime, according to Police Chief Earl Nelson, but more coverage is necessary for future city expansion.
Numerous regions remain insufficiently monitors, creating gaps in visibility that could encourage potential offenders, said Nelson.
The flock cameras and trailer will provide increased surveillance, real-time alerts, evidence collection, community awareness and targeted policing.
The Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services will make a one-time grant payment of $61,000 for one year of these services.
In the first year, the city will not have a matching requirement, though in years two and three of the contract, the city will allocate $61,000 each year for the systems.
Middletown police plan to apply for grants for years two and three, though that funding is not guaranteed.
