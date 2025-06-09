Middletown PD gets money for flock cameras and trailer

Twelve additional flock cameras priced at $3,000 per year and a flock mobile security trailer priced at $25,000 per year will be added.

The department’s 30 current flock cameras have proven effective in enhancing surveillance and deterring crime, according to Police Chief Earl Nelson, but more coverage is necessary for future city expansion.

Numerous regions remain insufficiently monitors, creating gaps in visibility that could encourage potential offenders, said Nelson.

The flock cameras and trailer will provide increased surveillance, real-time alerts, evidence collection, community awareness and targeted policing.