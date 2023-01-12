journal-news logo
X

Middletown MLK Jr. Day events set for Sunday, Monday

News
By
19 minutes ago

There will be two opportunities for people to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Middletown’s celebrations will be held at various locations in the city, first starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Community Ecumenical Service at the Faith United & New Life Church, 9 Baltimore St.

Then, on Monday, there will be a Day of Family Engagement at the Robert “Sonny” Hill Jr. Community Center, 800 Lafayette Ave., for individuals and includes a dream and prayer walk.

King dedicated his life to the struggle for civil rights through non-violence. Through his leadership, he was a pivotal player in ending segregation for African Americans and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. His acts and words still today unite many in communities across the country, and around the world, and his legacy remains strong for many nearly 55 years after his assassination on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tenn.

In Other News
1
West Chester, Liberty joins Lakota Schools to remember, honor MLK Jr.
2
Hamilton’s annual MLK Jr. Day march set for Monday morning
3
West Chester Amazon center shooting involved 2 delivery drivers, 911...
4
Prosecutors respond to former Butler County auditor’s motion for...
5
Next portion of Hamilton train station to be relocated Tuesday

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Clark on facebookFollow Michael D. Clark on twitter

Michael Clark has covered northern Greater Cincinnati K-12 schools for more than two decades. Schools – whether they be public or private or post-secondary – are often the centerpieces of communities. This is especially true for Ohio’s Butler and southern Warren counties, two of the most populous and fastest growing areas in the state.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top