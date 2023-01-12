Middletown MLK Jr. Day events set for Sunday, Monday

There will be two opportunities for people to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Middletown’s celebrations will be held at various locations in the city, first starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Community Ecumenical Service at the Faith United & New Life Church, 9 Baltimore St.
Then, on Monday, there will be a Day of Family Engagement at the Robert “Sonny” Hill Jr. Community Center, 800 Lafayette Ave., for individuals and includes a dream and prayer walk.
King dedicated his life to the struggle for civil rights through non-violence. Through his leadership, he was a pivotal player in ending segregation for African Americans and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. His acts and words still today unite many in communities across the country, and around the world, and his legacy remains strong for many nearly 55 years after his assassination on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tenn.
