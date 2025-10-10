Middletown man charged with sex crimes arrested, bond set at $275K

A $275,000 bond has been set for a Middletown man charged with multiple sexual assault charges, including three counts of rape.
As conditions of bond, Henry F. Mills, 59, of Middletown cannot leave the state of Ohio and must wear a GPS monitor.
Mills is also charged with four counts of gross sexual imposition, all third-degree felonies; and one count of importuning, a fifth-degree felony, according to Butler County court records.
All charges are related to alleged activities from January 2016 through April 2025 against children, according to the indictment.
A warrant for Mills’ arrest was issued Monday; he was arrested Tuesday.
He is in Butler County Jail; Mills will be back in court Oct. 23 at 9 a.m.
