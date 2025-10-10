Middletown man charged with sex crimes arrested, bond set at $275K

The warrant for Henry Mills’ arrest was issued Monday. He is charged with four courts of gross sexual imposition, three counts of rape and one count of importuning. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

The warrant for Henry Mills’ arrest was issued Monday. He is charged with four courts of gross sexual imposition, three counts of rape and one count of importuning. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF
News
By
1 hour ago
X

A $275,000 bond has been set for a Middletown man charged with multiple sexual assault charges, including three counts of rape.

As conditions of bond, Henry F. Mills, 59, of Middletown cannot leave the state of Ohio and must wear a GPS monitor.

Mills is also charged with four counts of gross sexual imposition, all third-degree felonies; and one count of importuning, a fifth-degree felony, according to Butler County court records.

Henry F. Mills, 59, of Middletown is charged with eight felonies, including three rape charges. BUTLER COUNTY JAIL

icon to expand image

All charges are related to alleged activities from January 2016 through April 2025 against children, according to the indictment.

A warrant for Mills’ arrest was issued Monday; he was arrested Tuesday.

He is in Butler County Jail; Mills will be back in court Oct. 23 at 9 a.m.

In Other News
1
Residents say ‘no’ on $1B data center project, want Hamilton to do the...
2
Butler County Developmental Disabilities declares fiscal emergency
3
Sweet deals in store for Aglamesis Brothers anniversary weekend
4
Cincinnati Taco Week returns Oct. 13-19 with deals at more than 40...
5
Butler Tech, Miami unveils fast-track teacher training for local teens

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.