Middletown man charged following shooting near bar

A Middletown man was arrested for a shooting that occurred in Middletown early Tuesday morning at 3008 Tytus Ave., according to police.

On 12:54 a.m. Tuesday, the Middletown Division of Police responded to 3008 Tytus Ave., which is the address of J-Rocks Bar, on the report of shots fired.

Following their investigation into the shots fired call, Davonte E. Whitaker, 30, of Middletown, was arrested for two counts of felonious assault by police.

Davonte E. Whitaker

Police are asking residents in the area of Tytus and Illinois avenues to check their surveillance cameras for any evidence they can share with police from Tuesday morning.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and further charges are expected in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Connor Kirby at 513-425-7736 or connork@cityofmiddletown.org.

