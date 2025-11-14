Middletown man arrested on 12 charges, including rape, kidnapping and assault

A Middletown man is charged with seven felony counts of rape and other charges. FILE

A Middletown man is charged with seven felony counts of rape and other charges.
21 minutes ago
Middletown police arrested a man Friday on charges of rape, kidnapping and assault.

Joseph Wade Boggs, Jr. of Middletown is charged with seven first-degree felony counts of rape, one first-degree felony count of assault, two first-degree felony counts of kidnapping, one third-degree felony charge of abduction and a misdemeanor charge of assault, according to the indictment.

Charges stem from incidents dating back to May 2022, according to the indictment.

Middletown police arrest Joseph Wade Boggs, Jr. Friday on 12 charges including rape, assault and kidnapping. BRYN DIPPOLD/STAFF

