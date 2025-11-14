Middletown man arrested on 12 charges, including rape, kidnapping and assault

Middletown police arrested a man Friday on charges of rape, kidnapping and assault.
Joseph Wade Boggs, Jr. of Middletown is charged with seven first-degree felony counts of rape, one first-degree felony count of assault, two first-degree felony counts of kidnapping, one third-degree felony charge of abduction and a misdemeanor charge of assault, according to the indictment.
Charges stem from incidents dating back to May 2022, according to the indictment.
