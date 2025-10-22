Middletown man arrested for public indecency after incident near school bus

A Middletown man has been arrested in for public indecency after allegedly driving his car next to a school bus and inappropriately touching himself, according to Fairfield Twp. police.
Police identified the car and driver and arrested Brandon R. Kuhlenberg, 43, of Middletown.
He was booked into Butler County Jail today on a first-degree misdemeanor charge of public indecency.
Fairfield Twp. police were notified of the incident Tuesday by a Fairfield school resource officer. It occurred on Ohio 4 north of Tylersville Road; the driver was traveling south.
In Other News
1
John Carter, Katelyn Markham’s former fiancée, wants out of prison...
2
Butler County woman scammed out of $88K in cryptocurrency scam
3
Middletown police investigating 20 shots fired into home
4
Middletown schools offers new incentives to boost attendance
5
$32M city building, housing development to break ground in Trenton
About the Author