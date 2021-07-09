Middletown looking for ‘right people’ to lead city through its revitalization, major projects

Burton was one of 19 people who applied for the finance director job and a panel of senior Fairfield staff interviewed six candidates. Burton was the panel’s top choice.

As Middletown finance director, he managed a $100 million budget. Fairfield has a budget of $74.44 million.

Cohen said Middletown has listed the two job openings on several professional sites and social media and has received some resumes from potential candidates. Another challenge, she said, is the private sector typically pays more than the public sector.

In its advertising, the city listed the salary range for the finance director between $108,00 to $120,000 and $86,500 to $114,000 for the city engineer.

Cohen said these two positions are extremely important because Middletown has started a $51 million paving project, may spend $16.6 million building four fire stations and is looking at developing the Great Miami River area and redeveloping the Towne Mall Galleria.

Cohen said the finance director must have the “right skill set” to lead Middletown when the city is looking to reinvest in its future.

“We need the person,” she said.

If Middletown can’t locate the right candidates for the finance director and city engineer positions, the city may hire a recruiting agency, City Manager Jim Palenick told council this week.

Cohen has contacted a few recruiting agencies and asked them for proposals to find the “right person as quickly as possible.”