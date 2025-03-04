Middletown HS suicide prevention program scores donation from Bengals’ Joe Burrow

Hope Squad has secured a $10,000 grant from Youth to Youth, funded by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (MHAS).

Middletown school officials noted in their announcement statement the $10,000 “will be instrumental in supporting the 2025 Walk4Hope and other key events designed to bring students and community members together in a positive, supportive environment.”

“The grant ensures that Hope Squad can continue providing free, impactful events that not only promote mental wellness but also offer valuable resources for those in need,” said city school officials.

And thanks to an additional donation of $1,000 from the Joe Burrow Foundation and bi3 – a Greater Cincinnati non-profit working to improve area health – school officials said the Hope Squad program will be further strengthened.

“These grants will allow our students to expand their efforts, creating even more opportunities for connection, support, and hope,” said Suzanna Davis, Middletown Schools senior director of student services.

Davis is a former principal at Lakota East High School in Liberty Twp. and was one of the first school leaders to adopt the national Hope Squad program among Greater Cincinnati schools. The boosting of student mental health has long been a passion for the veteran school administrator.

“Hope Squad has proven time and again that peer-led support is one of the most powerful tools in fostering a positive school culture and strengthening student mental wellness. When students are equipped to look out for one another, the impact is lasting” not just for individuals, but for the entire school community,” said Davis.

The bi3 and Joe Burrow Foundation will provide a treat for Middletown high school students to help spotlight the school-based Hope Squad.

To remind students that “Hope Floats—every day, not just today”—every Middletown High School student will receive a root beer float as a symbol of encouragement. This initiative underscores Hope Squad’s commitment to fostering a culture of mental well-being and support within the school, said school officials.

The new funds will further the Hope Squad program, which includes teen members receiving training to recognize signs of distress, provide support, and connect peers with trusted adults when necessary.

“By fostering awareness and reducing stigma, Hope Squad plays a vital role in creating a school culture where students feel safe, supported, and empowered to seek help,” said Middletown district officials.

“We are incredibly grateful for this investment in their mission and excited to see the continued growth of their work,” said Davis.