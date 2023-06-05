Middletown house hit 12 times by gunfire with teens inside

A teen called Middletown dispatchers about 12:20 a.m., reporting multiple shots fired into the house in the 1900 block of Highland Street. The female said she was babysitting when they heard shots then got down on the floor, according to the police report.

Explore Same judge to hear both cases of men accused in 2018 slaying of Hamilton teen

Officers found multiple shell casings south of the residence, and the house was struck approximately 12 times. Also found at the shooting scene was a partially full magazine from a firearm, according to the report.