Middletown hospital receives ‘a gift of time’ to help families grieving loss of babies

MIDDLETOWN — A couple whose son was delivered stillborn last summer hopes a donation to a Middletown hospital helps others through the grieving process.
Joshua and Faith Dement said their son, Jaxson Jude Dement, was born Aug. 8 at Miami Valley South Hospital. He immediately was placed in a Caring Cradle, a cooling device designed to lower the temperature of stillborn babies, allowing families extra time with their baby.
Faith said Jaxson never left her bedside, and the Caring Cradle allowed them to create memories with their son, the couple’s first child together. The blended family includes six children ranging from 10 to 15 years old.
So the Dements, who live in West Milton, inquired about donating a $5,000 Caring Cradle in their son’s memory. Since Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton and Miami Valley South had cradles and Atrium Medical Center had an older model, they donated to Atrium.
The Dements, their family and friends and hospital representatives attended a dedication and blessing ceremony Sunday at the Help Endure A Loss (HEAL) memory garden on the Atrium campus.
Tina Gregory, associate chief nursing officer and HEAL program director, thanked the Dements for the donation and said it takes “a special family” to turn a tragedy into something that comforts others.
HEAL Program Coordinator Melinda Mintkenbaugh said the Caring Cradle will be placed in a special room reserved for grieving families so they can begin the journey of mourning.
“The best gift you can give anyone is remembrance,” she told the Dements as the couple hugged. “Jaxson will be remembered. The tragedy of his loss will help others.”
Faith Dement, 31, called a Caring Cradle “a gift of time.”
Her husband, 39, said the cradle provided them “great comfort and blessing” when Jaxson was born and they wanted to share that with other parents who lose a child.
“During such a horrible time anything is helpful,” he said.