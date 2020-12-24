Middletown hospital receives ‘a gift of time’ to help families grieving loss of babies

Tina Gregory, associate chief nursing officer and HEAL program director, thanked the Dements for the donation and said it takes “a special family” to turn a tragedy into something that comforts others.

HEAL Program Coordinator Melinda Mintkenbaugh said the Caring Cradle will be placed in a special room reserved for grieving families so they can begin the journey of mourning.

“The best gift you can give anyone is remembrance,” she told the Dements as the couple hugged. “Jaxson will be remembered. The tragedy of his loss will help others.”

Faith Dement, 31, called a Caring Cradle “a gift of time.”

Her husband, 39, said the cradle provided them “great comfort and blessing” when Jaxson was born and they wanted to share that with other parents who lose a child.

“During such a horrible time anything is helpful,” he said.

Pictures of Jaxson Jude Dement, born stillborn this summer, and a Teddy bear are placed inside a Caring Cradle donated to Atrium Medical Center's Family Birthing Center by his parents, Joshua and Faith Dement. RICK McCRABB/STAFF